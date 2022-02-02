Xfce’s Apps Update for January 2022: New Releases of Ristretto, CPU Freq Plugin, and More

January 2022 has been another slow month for Xfce apps development, but we got a new release of the Ristretto image viewer, version 0.12.2, which added support for shared thumbnail repositories, revamped queue management and thumbnail flavor support to the thumbnaile component.

Ristretto 0.12.2 also improves support for the Flatpak universal binary format for those who want to install it as a Flatpak app, cleans up and simplifies thumbnail sizes, fixes and completes file change monitoring, addresses a multi-threading issue on X11, and adds various performance optimizations.