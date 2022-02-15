You Can Now Install KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS on Kubuntu 21.10, Here’s How

Released in October 2021, Kubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) ships with KDE Plasma 5.22.5 as the default desktop environment. But, thanks to the Kubuntu Backports PPA effort, users were able to quickly update to the KDE Plasma 5.23 “25th Anniversary Edition” and now they can update to the latest release, KDE Plasma 5.24.

The Kubuntu team recently announced that the Plasma 5.24 packages are now available in the Kubuntu Backports PPA repository, alongside the KDE Frameworks 5.91 and KDE Gear 21.12.2 software suites, all compiled against the Qt 5.15.2 application framework.