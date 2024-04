Fwupd 1.9.16 has been released today as a new maintenance update to this open-source Linux firmware update utility for Linux-based operating systems that brings support for new devices and some important changes.

Link to Article : https://9to5linux.com/fwupd-1-9-16-brings-support-for-acer-t34-and-u33-docks-qualcomm-series-5-devices