GNOME 42 Desktop Slated for Release in March 2022

By Marius Nestor

The GNOME devs have recently published the release schedule for the GNOME 42 desktop environment, which is slated for release next year on March 23, 2022. It will be the second major update in the GNOME 4x series and development slowly kicked off this month.

GNOME 42 will stick to the same routine as in the GNOME 40 and GNOME 41 development cycles, which means that public testers will be able to take the Alpha, Beta, and Release Candidate (RC) milestones for a test drive on their personal computers. Here’s the official GNOME 42 release schedule.

