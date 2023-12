Every year, GUADEC gathers GNOME users and developers from all over the world to share knowledge and discuss the new features and changes of the next major release of the GNOME desktop environment. GUADEC 2024 will take place in Denver, Colorado, from July 19th until July 24th, and it’s for the upcoming GNOME 46 series, which is slated for release on March 20th, 2024.