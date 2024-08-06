---

Home News

How AlmaLinux Came to Be Fixing Bugs Ahead of a Content Creation-Focused Open-Source Event

By brideoflinux

This is a story about a software project and a small Linux Foundation-sponsored conference for a niche audience that’s generally beneath the radar.

The software project is AlmaLinux. The conference is Open Source Days, a one-day event that will happen on Sunday in Denver, although I could just as easily say that it’s SIGGRAPH, a larger and more established event that will start Sunday and run through Thursday, also in Denver. SIGGRAPH is also pretty old as far as computer conferences go, having been held every year since 1974.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.