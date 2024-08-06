How AlmaLinux Came to Be Fixing Bugs Ahead of a Content Creation-Focused Open-Source Event

This is a story about a software project and a small Linux Foundation-sponsored conference for a niche audience that’s generally beneath the radar.

The software project is AlmaLinux. The conference is Open Source Days, a one-day event that will happen on Sunday in Denver, although I could just as easily say that it’s SIGGRAPH, a larger and more established event that will start Sunday and run through Thursday, also in Denver. SIGGRAPH is also pretty old as far as computer conferences go, having been held every year since 1974.