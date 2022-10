KDE Plasma 5.26.2 is here a week after KDE Plasma 5.26’s first point release to address more bugs and critical security issues, including a severe memory leak when using the xcb_glx integration for the new animated wallpaper feature on X11. As such, the animated wallpaper feature has been disabled on X11, for now. Learn more here.

Link to Article : https://9to5linux.com/kde-plasma-5-26-2-disables-animated-wallpaper-feature-on-x11-due-to-severe-memory-leak