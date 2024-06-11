---

Kubuntu Focus Announces New Models and 24.04 LTS

By Dana

The Kubuntu Focus team announces their newest laptops, the Focus Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2, are now available with the latest Focus optimizations and tools built on Kubuntu 24.04 LTS.

