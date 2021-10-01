---

Home News

Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” Arrives This Christmas with Dark Apps and Other Visual Changes

By Marius Nestor

Linux Mint 20.3 will be dubbed “Una” and will be the third major update to the Linux Mint 20 series based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, which will be supported with software updates and security patches until 2025.

Most probably, Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” will be derived from the recently launched Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS point release, but, like with Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma,” Linux Mint 20.1 “Ulyssa,” and Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana,” it will stick to the long-term supported Linux 5.4 LTS kernel series rather than using the newer Linux kernel 5.11. Learn more about the coming release here.

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.