Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” Arrives This Christmas with Dark Apps and Other Visual Changes

Linux Mint 20.3 will be dubbed “Una” and will be the third major update to the Linux Mint 20 series based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, which will be supported with software updates and security patches until 2025.

Most probably, Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” will be derived from the recently launched Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS point release, but, like with Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma,” Linux Mint 20.1 “Ulyssa,” and Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana,” it will stick to the long-term supported Linux 5.4 LTS kernel series rather than using the newer Linux kernel 5.11. Learn more about the coming release here.