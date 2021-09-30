Mixxx 2.3.1 Free DJ Software Adds Support for New Controllers, Improves HiDPI Support

Fans of the open-source DJ software will be happy to learn that the Mixxx 2.3.1 release introduces support for 125% and 175% HiDPI scale factors to make the application look better on HiDPI/4K displays. However, it should be noted that this feature is only supported on systems where Qt 5.14 or later is installed.

This update to one of the greatest in free DJ software out there, as it also brings support for new hardware. For example, it adds mappings for the Numark DJ2GO2 Touch and Numark Mixtrack Pro FX controllers, and updates the mappings for the Behringer DDM4000 mixer and the Denon MC7000 controller. Learn more about this new release here.