MX Linux 21 Release Candidate Readied for Public Testing

By Marius Nestor

Coming exactly one month after the second beta release, MX Linux 21 Release Candidate is here with some small changes, numerous bug fixes, and updated translations, as well as updated components and security patches from the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” software repositories.

MX Linux 21 Release Candidate adds “thick” variants of the xfwm4 mx-comfort themes in the Xfce flagship edition and adds new mx-comfort color schemes as part of the MX global themes to the KDE Plasma edition, which also received various improvements to the default settings. Learn more about the new release candidate here.

