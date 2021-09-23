---

NVIDIA 470.74 Graphics Driver New Release

By Marius Nestor

Good news for NVIDIA users who want to upgrade their distributions to Linux 5.14, as NVIDIA 470.74 is here with a fix for the bug that caused the nvidia-drm.ko kernel module to crash when loading with DRM-KMS enabled (modeset=1) on the Linux 5.14 kernel series.

In addition, it improves support for the Mozilla Firefox web browser, to prevent visual corruption by adding an application profile to disable FXAA (also available for FreeBSD and Solaris systems). It also fixes a Vulkan performance regression that affected the rFactor2 computer racing simulator game and addresses a bug that could cause GPU apps to exit when resuming from suspension. Learn more about the new NVIDIA release here.

