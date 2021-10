The Linux Foundation has announced a $10 million commitment to the OpenSSF (Open Source Security Foundation), an effort to improve the security of open source software. Funds will be raised through royalties from parent companies of OpenSSF, including Amazon, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Ericsson, Facebook, Fidelity, GitHub, Google, IBM, Intel, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Oracle, Red Hat, Snyk, and VMware. Learn more about what this means for open-source security.