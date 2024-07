Version 0.9.33 of Tux Paint, the open-source children’s drawing software, has been released and is available for various Linux systems, including RHEL, Slackware, and the various distros supported by Flatpak. The source code is also available.

This version of Tux Paint is also available for other open-source operating systems (OpenBSD and Haiku OS), as well as Windows, macOS, and Android.