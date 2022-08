On August 2nd, 2022, Canonical published a new Ubuntu kernel security update for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS systems that addresses four security vulnerabilities, including a remote code execution.

The interesting part is that Canonical lists only Linux 5.15 kernels for both Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS as being patched, despite the fact that Ubuntu 20.04 LTS runs Linux kernel 5.13 since the release of the Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS point release back in February 2022.