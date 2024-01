A new X.Org Security Advisory was published today to warn users about CVE-2023-6816, a heap buffer overflow issue introduced in xorg-server v1.13.0 (released 2012), CVE-2024-0229, an out-of-bounds memory access issue introduced in xorg-server v1.1.1 (released 2006), and CVE-2024-21885, a heap buffer overflow issue introduced in xorg-server v1.10.0 (released 2011).