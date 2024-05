The QX SSD is available in 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB sizes. All of the QX SSDs are backed by a three year warranty and the 2TB drive we tested is rated for 690TBW endurance. The drive has a rated maximum read speed of 540 MB/s, and sequential write speed of 490 MB/s. It uses the SATA III 6Gb/s interface.