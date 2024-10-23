10 Best Open Source Firewalls for Securing Linux Servers

As a Linux administrator for over ten years, my primary responsibility has always been the security management of Linux servers. Firewalls play a critical role in securing Linux systems and networks.

They act like a security guard between internal and external networks by controlling and managing incoming and outgoing network traffic based on a set of predefined rules. These firewall rules allow legitimate connections and block those that are not specified.

With numerous open-source firewall applications available today, choosing the right one for your needs can be challenging. In this article, we will explore ten of the most popular open-source firewalls that can help secure your Linux servers in 2024.