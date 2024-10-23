---

Home Blog

10 Best Open Source Firewalls for Securing Linux Servers

By TecMint

As a Linux administrator for over ten years, my primary responsibility has always been the security management of Linux servers. Firewalls play a critical role in securing Linux systems and networks.

They act like a security guard between internal and external networks by controlling and managing incoming and outgoing network traffic based on a set of predefined rules. These firewall rules allow legitimate connections and block those that are not specified.

With numerous open-source firewall applications available today, choosing the right one for your needs can be challenging. In this article, we will explore ten of the most popular open-source firewalls that can help secure your Linux servers in 2024.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.