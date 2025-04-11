---

5 Best Tools to Compare Text Files in Linux

By TecMint

In the world of Linux system administration and development, comparing files is an essential task when you are updating configuration files, reviewing code changes, or troubleshooting issues, the ability to compare two text files and quickly spot the differences can save you time and help you avoid costly errors.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through various methods to compare text files in Linux, from basic command-line tools to advanced visual diff tools. Each method has its own strengths, and we’ll explain when to use which one.

