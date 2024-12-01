8 Linux Commands to Diagnose Hard Drive Issues in Linux

As a Linux expert with over a decade of experience managing servers, I have seen how crucial it is to identify and resolve hard drive bottlenecks to keep a system running smoothly.

Bottlenecks occur when a system’s performance is limited by a specific component, in this case, the hard drive, where slow disk operations can drastically affect the performance of your applications, databases, and even the entire system.

In this article, I will explain how to identify hard drive bottlenecks on Linux using various tools and commands and what to look for when troubleshooting disk-related issues.