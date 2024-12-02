---

Home Blog

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 1st, 2024

By Marius Nestor

We got a lot of cool news this week, starting with the Firefox 133 web browser and Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment, and continuing with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, elementary OS 8, Ubuntu Touch OTA-7, NixOS 24.11, Armbian 24.11, and the first RC of the upcoming Linux 6.13 kernel.

On top of that, this week brought us a new KDE Plasma 6.2 point release, new Mixxx and HandBrake releases, as well as a new Arch Linux ISO snapshot. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for December 1st, 2024.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.