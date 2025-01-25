---

Home Blog

AI Document Editing: Connect GPT4All to ONLYOFFICE on Ubuntu

By TecMint

Artificial Intelligence is a powerful tool that can do plenty of good things if used correctly and responsibly. AI-based chatbots are trained to assist you in content writing, image generation, data processing, programming, information analysis, etc., making it easier for you to perform various routine tasks.

Taking into consideration the endless capabilities of AI tools becoming more and more powerful every day, it is a good idea to combine them with software programs. When integrated into an application, artificial intelligence provides a better user experience, increases productivity, and offers access to new features.

In this article, you will learn how to enable AI-powered document editing on Ubuntu through the example of ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors, an open-source office package for Linux, and GPT4All, an open-source platform designed to run local AI models.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.