AI Document Editing: Connect GPT4All to ONLYOFFICE on Ubuntu

Artificial Intelligence is a powerful tool that can do plenty of good things if used correctly and responsibly. AI-based chatbots are trained to assist you in content writing, image generation, data processing, programming, information analysis, etc., making it easier for you to perform various routine tasks.

Taking into consideration the endless capabilities of AI tools becoming more and more powerful every day, it is a good idea to combine them with software programs. When integrated into an application, artificial intelligence provides a better user experience, increases productivity, and offers access to new features.

In this article, you will learn how to enable AI-powered document editing on Ubuntu through the example of ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors, an open-source office package for Linux, and GPT4All, an open-source platform designed to run local AI models.