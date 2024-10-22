Aranya: Open-Source Toolkit to Accelerate Secure by Design Concepts
By
Michel Georges
SpiderOak launched its core technology platform as an open-source project called Aranya. This release provides the same level of security as the company’s platform, which is already in use by the Department of Defense.
