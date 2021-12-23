---

Audacity 3.1.3 Open-Source Audio Editor Makes Project Loading Up to 50x Faster

By Marius Nestor

Audacity 3.1.3 is here with several new features and many bug fixes, but most importantly it brings a huge performance boost when loading projects. Due to this under-the-hood change, the devs claim that Audacity will load projects with up to 50x faster compared to the Audacity 3.1.0 release.

For the new features, this release adds snap guides when resizing clips, re-adds the Quick Play indicator, adds a new selection region indicator in the timeline with updated visuals), and adds new keyboard shortcuts for looping, namely Shift+L for the “Set Loop to Selection” function and Shift+Alt+L for the “Clear Looping Region” function.

