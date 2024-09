Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.11 kernel series, the CachyOS September 2024 release brings optimizations for more packages with PGO (Profile Guided Optimization) which leads to a 10 percent performance improvement for LLVM and Clang compilers, and a 1.5% improvement to the GCC compiler.

Link to Article : https://9to5linux.com/cachyos-iso-release-for-september-2024-brings-linux-kernel-6-11-and-optimizations