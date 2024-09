Among the updates introduced in COSMIC Alpha 2, there’s a new Bluetooth page in Settings to let you connect and manage your Bluetooth devices, a new Gallery feature in the COSMIC Files file manager that lets users cycle through images in a folder, and new density options under Settings > Appearance to adjust the spacing between UI elements.

Link to Article : https://9to5linux.com/cosmic-alpha-2-released-with-bluetooth-settings-much-improved-file-manager