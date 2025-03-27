---

Data Migration: Magento 1 to 2 Planned Out

By Rose Hosting Blog

In this tutorial, we will show you the process of data migration from Magento 1 to 2 in a handful of steps. This aims to avoid using the end-of-life Magento 1 and the new, more reliable Magento 2 software. The risks of using the EOL Magento 1 are the following: security loopholes, outdated features, PCI compliance, and limited support. Migrating to Magento 2 has many benefits, such as enhanced security, improved performance, advanced features, and extensive community support. Migrating Magento 1 to Magento 2 is a complex process requiring a detailed plan and essential steps to ensure a successful migration.

