When managing software packages on Debian/Ubuntu-based systems, it’s common to add external repositories or Personal Package Archives (PPAs) to install software that isn’t available in the default repositories.

However, sometimes you might encounter an error like this:

E: The repository ‘http://ppa.launchpad.net/xyz/ubuntu focal Release’ does not have a Release file.

This error can prevent the apt command from installing or updating packages from that source.