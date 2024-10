This new major release beaks the libfwupd ABI to drop legacy signing formats for verification of metadata and firmware, reduce the runtime memory usage and CPU startup cost significantly, remove all the long-deprecated legacy CLI tools, remove libgusb and GUdev from plugins and use libusb and sysfs instead, and stream firmware binaries over a file descriptor rather than into memory.

