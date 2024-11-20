Grep Command in Linux

Grep is a Linux command-line utility for searching files for specific patterns that match regular expressions. The name “grep” is derived from the ed(editor) command g/re/p, which means searching globally for regular expressions and printing those matching lines. In other words, grep is global regular expressions print. Grep was originally developed for the Unix operating system but later became available for Unix-like and OS-9 systems such as ARM/XScale, PowerPC, Intel x86 architecture, etc. As a command, it is used daily by system administrators, developers, and regular users familiar with Linux.

In the next few paragraphs of the blog post, we will explain grep with real examples. Let’s get started!