Cloudflare Tunnels is a service offered by Cloudflare that allows you to securely expose web services running on your local machine or private network to the internet without needing to open ports, set up firewalls, or use a public IP address.

It creates a secure, encrypted tunnel between your origin server and Cloudflare’s network, enabling access to your applications from anywhere.

In this tutorial we will show you how to configure Cloudflare Tunnel on Ubuntu 24.04.