---

Home Blog

How to Delete All Files in a Folder Except Certain Extensions

By TecMint

Sometimes, you may find yourself in a situation where you need to delete all files in a directory or simply clean up a directory by removing all files except those with a specific extension (e.g., files ending with a particular type).

In this article, we will show you how to delete files in a directory, excluding certain file extensions or types, using the rm, find, and globignore commands.

Before we move any further, let us start by briefly having a look at one important concept in Linux – filename pattern matching, which will enable us to deal with our issue at hand.

In Linux, a shell pattern is a string that consists of the following special characters, known as wildcards or metacharacters:

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.