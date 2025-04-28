---

Home Blog

How to Fix “rm: cannot remove ‘file’: Device or Resource Busy” in Linux

By TecMint

When you see the message “device or resource busy”, it means that the file or directory is currently being used. Linux prevents you from deleting files that are in use to avoid breaking things or causing data loss.

Here are some common reasons why this happens:

You are trying to delete a directory that your terminal is currently inside.
A program or process is using the file or directory.
A device (like a USB drive or network mount) is still mounted and in use.
In this article, we’ll explain why this happens and how you can fix it.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.