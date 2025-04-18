How to Fix Ubuntu Freezes, Crashes or System Hangs

When your Ubuntu system suddenly freezes, it can be very frustrating, especially if you’re working on something important project.

Although Ubuntu is generally reliable and fast, it can still freeze occasionally, just like any other operating system, which can happen due to various reasons, such as hardware problems, excessive resource usage, driver issues, or software bugs.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to find out why Ubuntu is freezing and how to fix it. We’ll start with easy steps for small problems and also look at some advanced fixes if needed.

Whether just one app is frozen or your whole system has stopped responding, this guide will help you get things working again, without having to forcefully shut down.