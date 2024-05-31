How to Install and Configure an Email Server on Ubuntu 24.04

In this guide, we will demonstrate how to install and configure a mail server on Ubuntu 24.04, as large and medium-sized companies can greatly benefit from having a private email server. By utilizing a mail server, it becomes feasible to monitor all email traffic closely. Additionally, the flexibility to customize settings enables the establishment of a clear and organized email service. While there are various options available for setting up a Linux email server, we will specifically concentrate on Postfix and Dovecot.