How To Install Kernel 6.12.17 On Ubuntu, Debian And Derivative Systems

The Linux kernel is the core component of any Linux operating system, managing hardware resources and system processes.

Kernel 6.12.17 brings important updates, security patches, and performance improvements that can enhance system stability and compatibility with newer hardware.

Kernel 6.12.17 highlights:

Full PREEMPT_RT support : After two decades of development, this kernel introduces full support for PREEMPT_RT, providing enhanced real-time performance.

: After two decades of development, this kernel introduces full support for PREEMPT_RT, providing enhanced real-time performance. EEVDF scheduler implementation : The kernel now includes the Enhanced Even Load Balancing Fairness (EEVDF) scheduler, which optimizes task distribution across multiple processors.

: The kernel now includes the Enhanced Even Load Balancing Fairness (EEVDF) scheduler, which optimizes task distribution across multiple processors. BPF-based task scheduling algorithms : It is now possible to write custom task scheduling algorithms using BPF (Berkeley Packet Filter), providing flexibility and performance improvements.

: It is now possible to write custom task scheduling algorithms using BPF (Berkeley Packet Filter), providing flexibility and performance improvements. DRM panic messages with QR codes : In the case of a critical error, the kernel can display a QR code on the panic screen, making it easier to diagnose the issue.

: In the case of a critical error, the kernel can display a QR code on the panic screen, making it easier to diagnose the issue. Zero-copy support for TCP reception : The kernel now allows direct transfer of TCP payloads into a DMABUF memory region, reducing memory usage and improving performance.

: The kernel now allows direct transfer of TCP payloads into a DMABUF memory region, reducing memory usage and improving performance. New security modules for binary integrity : Security modules have been introduced to ensure that binary files come from protected storage environments, enhancing system security.

: Security modules have been introduced to ensure that binary files come from protected storage environments, enhancing system security. Memory Protection Keys support for ARM architecture : The kernel adds support for Memory Protection Keys (MPK) on ARM architecture, providing finer control over memory permissions.

: The kernel adds support for Memory Protection Keys (MPK) on ARM architecture, providing finer control over memory permissions. Extended support for XFS file systems: Improved support for XFS, allowing the use of block sizes larger than the memory page size.

In this guide we will be installing Kernel 6.12.17, which has been released a while go.