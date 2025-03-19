How To Install Kernel 6.14 RC6 On Ubuntu, Debian And Derivative Systems

The Linux kernel is the core component of any Linux operating system, managing hardware resources and system processes.

The latest version available of the Kernel 6.14 branch is Kernel 6.14 RC6, which has been described by Linus Torvalds as a boring release.

Kernel 6.14 RC6 highlights:

The new AMDXDNA driver has been introduced to support Ryzen AI Neural Processing Units (NPUs), enhancing AI capabilities on AMD platforms. NTSYNC Driver Implementation: The NTSYNC driver has been implemented to emulate Windows NT synchronization primitives within the Linux kernel, potentially improving performance for Windows games running on Linux through Wine.

The kernel now includes abstractions for developing PCI and platform device drivers using the Rust programming language, paving the way for more Rust-based drivers in the future. AMD CPU Feature Support: Support for new AMD CPU features, including Secure TSC and SRSO_USER_KERNEL_NO, has been added to enhance security and performance on AMD platforms.

In this guide we will be installing Kernel 6.14 RC6, which has been released a while go.