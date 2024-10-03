How to Limit SSH Connections to Local Network on Linux

SSH (Secure Shell) is a popular tool that allows users to connect to remote systems securely over a network. By default, SSH is accessible from any network as long as the appropriate firewall and network settings are in place.

However, sometimes you may want to restrict SSH access to only your local network for security reasons. This is especially useful in a home or office environment where you don’t want external access to your system over the internet.

In this article, we will go through the steps on how to restrict SSH access to the local network on Linux using firewall rules and SSH configurations. We will explain each step in simple terms to ensure that even a beginner can follow along.