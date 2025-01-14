---

How to Make Debian Automatically Run Security Updates

By TecMint

Keeping your system secure is essential, and Debian makes it easy to stay protected with automatic security updates.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the simple steps to set up your Debian system so it takes care of security updates for you, automatically!

Why Enable Automatic Security Updates?
You’re busy working or enjoying your day, and you don’t have time to manually check for security updates. Meanwhile, new vulnerabilities could be putting your system at risk.

By enabling automatic updates, you can:

Stay secure without constant monitoring.
Save time by letting your system handle updates.
Enjoy peace of mind, knowing your system is always protected.
Regular security updates patch vulnerabilities that could otherwise be exploited by attackers, which is especially important for servers and systems exposed to the internet, where threats evolve constantly.

