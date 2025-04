If you use a MySQL/MariaDB database, you know it can become slow or consume too many resources if not properly configured. To help with this, there’s a tool called MySQLTuner, which analyzes your database. It analyzes how MySQL/MariaDB is performing and provides tips to make it faster and more efficient.

This guide will show you how to install and use MySQLTuner to improve your database performance, even if you’re not a tech expert.