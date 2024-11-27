How to Set Up Nginx Reverse Proxy for Web Apps on Ubuntu

As someone with over 10 years of experience working with Linux systems, I can say that setting up a reverse proxy with Nginx is one of the most common and efficient ways to handle traffic to your web applications.

A reverse proxy acts as an intermediary server that forwards client requests to the appropriate backend server, and it’s an essential tool for load balancing, security, and performance.

In this guide, I will walk you through the steps to configure Nginx as a reverse proxy on Ubuntu 24.04, along with an example of hosting a simple web application behind Nginx.