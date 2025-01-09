How to Setup Kloxo Web Hosting Control Panel in Linux

Kloxo is a powerful web hosting control panel that allows you to manage your server, websites, email accounts, databases, and more. It’s a popular choice among server administrators because it’s easy to use and provides a lot of features without the complexity of other control panels.

Kloxo 8 is the latest version, and it’s designed to work with a variety of Linux distributions, including RHEL 9. It has a web-based interface that lets you manage all aspects of your server from a single dashboard.