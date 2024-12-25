How to Sync Two Web Servers Using Rsync

When managing a web server, it’s crucial to ensure that your data is safe and can be quickly restored in case of failure. One of the most reliable ways to back up and mirror web server data is by using rsync.

rsync tool helps synchronize files and directories between two servers, making it ideal for creating backups and mirrors of your web server data.

In this article, we will guide you through the process of syncing your web server with a backup server using rsync. We will also set up passwordless login to automate the synchronization process using cron for scheduled backups.