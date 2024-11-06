How to Use Syntax Highlighting in Nano Editor

Nano is a simple and user-friendly command-line text editor for Linux, which is often used for basic text editing tasks, such as creating and editing configuration files, scripts, or simple documents.

However, many users don’t know that Nano supports syntax highlighting, which can make editing code files easier by coloring different parts of the text (like keywords, variables, and comments) for better visibility.

This guide will explain how to enable syntax highlighting in Nano to make your coding experience smoother and more efficient.