---

Home Blog

HTTP 304 Not Modified Error: What Is It and How to Fix It

By RoseHosting

This blog post will explain everything about the HTTP 304 status code. HTTP 304 Not Modified is a status code that indicates that the server has found no changes in the requested page since the last visit. When the URL is entered in the browser, it sends an If-Modified-Since request header to the webserver to determine when the web page was last modified. Then, the Last-Modified response header specifies the time, and if there has been no change, the server will send the HTTP 304 response code. The HTTP 304 status code can be on the server or client page.

In the following paragraphs, we will explain the possible solutions if you face this as the server owner or as a client trying to access a website. Let’s get started!

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.