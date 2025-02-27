Kunai: Open-Source Threat Hunting Tool for Linux

Kunai is an open-source tool that provides deep and precise event monitoring for Linux environments. What sets Kunai apart is its ability to go beyond simple event generation. While most security monitoring tools rely on syscalls or kernel function hooking, Kunai takes a more advanced approach by correlating events on the host and providing enriched insights. This means fewer but more meaningful events, reducing noise and the strain on log ingestion while delivering deeper visibility into system activity.
