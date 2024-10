Slated for release in December 2024, near the Christmas holidays, Linux Mint 22.1 will ship with the soon-to-be-released Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment featuring a revamped theme that’s much darker and contrasted than before, rounded elements, redesigned dialogs, and a gap between the applets and the panel.

Link to Article : https://9to5linux.com/linux-mint-22-1-slated-for-release-in-december-with-revamped-cinnamon-theme