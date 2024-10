NetworkManager 1.50 is here four months after NetworkManager 1.48 and introduces support matching an OVS system interface by MAC address, the ability to specify a system OVS interface by MAC address, support for multiple gateways for a single network, and support for configuring the channel width in AP mode for Wi-Fi.

