NotebookLM AI – Creates YouTube Videos into Study Guides

Google has been pushing the boundaries of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with its various tools and services. One of its latest innovations is NotebookLM, a powerful tool designed to make learning and note-taking easier.

Recently, Google introduced a new feature for NotebookLM that allows it to transform YouTube videos into study guides. This update has the potential to revolutionize the way students and learners interact with online video content.

In this article, we’ll explore what NotebookLM is, how this new YouTube video-to-study-guide feature works, and why it can be a game-changer for learners around the world.