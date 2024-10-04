PyGObject: A Guide to Creating Python GUI Applications on Linux

Creating graphical user interface (GUI) applications is a fantastic way to bring your ideas to life and make your programs more user-friendly.

PyGObject is a Python library that allows developers to create GUI applications on Linux desktops using the GTK (GIMP Toolkit) framework. GTK is widely used in Linux environments, powering many popular desktop applications like Gedit, GNOME terminal, and more.

In this article, we will explore how to create GUI applications under a Linux desktop environment using PyGObject. We’ll start by understanding what PyGObject is, how to install it, and then proceed to building a simple GUI application.